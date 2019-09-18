Katy Perry discusses how Orlando Bloom "matured" her, why she reconciled with Taylor

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessDuring an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, Katy Perry discussed her newfound friendship with Taylor Swift and how her relationship with Orlando Bloom has “matured” her.

When talking about Orlando, Katy gushed that he is “such an encouragement, spiritually, emotionally and physically.”

“I do not care to work out and he’s like, ‘Let’s go work out! Let’s go and do hot yoga!’” she said. “That’s kind of our love language...like, all things spiritual and working out and his son, who is 8 years old.”

Katy said helping to take care of Orlando's son Flynn has her getting up early and going to bed by 10 p.m.

“I guess this has definitely matured me,” she said.

In another example of maturity, Katy told Ellen that by reconciling with Taylor, she hoped to set an example for their younger fans.

“We made amends and I’m all about redemption and forgiveness and for setting an example for those younger people that it could be cool to ask for forgiveness and to confront someone you may have an issue with or problem with and to talk it out,” she said.

Meanwhile, in Taylor’s new Rolling Stone cover story, she talked about how, during the reconciliation process, she and Katy analyzed their astrological signs to try to understand each other better.

"We were talking about how we’ve had miscommunications with people in the past, not even specifically with each other," Taylor explains. "She’s like, ‘I’m a Scorpio. Scorpios just strike when they feel threatened.’"

"And I was like, ‘Well, I’m an archer [Sagittarius]. We literally stand back, assess the situation, process how we feel about it, raise a bow, pull it back, and fire,'" Taylor continued. "So it’s completely different ways of processing pain, confusion, misconception.”

