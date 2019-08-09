Katy Perry explains why she likes "English gentlemen": "I obviously have a type"

ABC/Randy HolmesKaty Perry isn’t spilling any English tea on when or where she’ll be marrying Orlando Bloom, but she did tell the U.K. radio show Heart Breakfast why she has a thing for “English gentlemen.”

"I obviously have a type…," Katy said. "I think I like English gentlemen because there's something...the kind of the sarcastic, dark sense of humor, and I like that they sound really eloquent.”

She added, “They sound like they've got tradition -- actually they have more tradition -- and I like that. There's tea time. We don't really have very many traditions in America."

When asked when the big day will be, Katy would only say, “I hope sooner than later.” She also said she “can’t say” whether she and Orlando will be getting hitched in his native U.K.

Katy was previously married to British comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

