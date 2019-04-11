Katy Perry might become the latest artist to do a residency in Las Vegas.
Reports say Perry met with officials at Caesar’s Palace last Friday and she took a tour of their Colosseum concert venue.
With Elton John’s residency over and Celine Dion’s ending, Caesar’s has some open dates to fill.
Perry is currently a judge on American Idol.
Would a Katy Perry residency entice you to go to Las Vegas?
Katy Perry Eyeing Las Vegas Residency
