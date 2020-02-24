Katy Perry hints she may debut new music during Australian performance next month

ABC/Stewart Cook

ABC/Stewart CookKaty Perry is heading Down Under next month to perform at the ICC Women’s World Cup cricket final, Now, she's hinted that she may unveil new music during that performance.

Speaking to the Kyle and Jackie O show on Australian radio, Katie said she had some "surprises" coming. When the hosts pressed her, she said, "Listen: Australia has been one of the most supportive, incredible places in the world for me and you guys have always been so receiving of my music and shown up."

"And so, y'know, if I bring a little extra something to Australia, it’s because you deserve it!" Katy added.

Katy's performance March 8 on the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia takes place on International Women’s Day, and she hopes to help break a world record for the most people to ever attend a female sporting event.

Katy's last music release was the single "Harleys in Hawaii," which came out in October of 2019.

