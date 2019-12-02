Katy Perry lounges poolside with Santa in new video for "Cozy Little Christmas"

Rony AlwinKaty Perry's holiday hit "Cozy Little Christmas" came out last year, but she's finally gotten around to making a video for it.

In the clip, Katy, as "Merry Perry, Santa's second wife," welcomes Santa home from his holiday work, and the two take off for a vacation, where they lounge by the pool, sip tropical drinks and even get reindeer massages. Joining them for the fun are a snowman, reindeer, elf and other holiday pals, who all look like the the stop-motion animated characters in your favorite Christmas TV specials.

In other shots, a dark-haired Katy is shown bathing in a giant cocktail glass of what looks like eggnog, and a seemingly drunken housewife with a towering hairdo decorated with Christmas ornaments.

The video release is part of Katy's new campaign, "25 Days of Cozy," in which she promises to unveil something special for fans every day from now until Christmas.

