Katy Perry on her wedding: "When it happens, you'll know!"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicKaty Perry has a message for anyone out there who's speculated that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom have had to move the date of their wedding: she's had it locked down for more than a year.

Speaking to the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Australian radio, Katy explained that her wedding will be "very intimate," but then noted that anyone who claims to know more than that has no idea what they're talking about.

"There's a lot of details but I haven't shared them," Katy said. "I don't know if you really need to share them with the public. There's always some silly rumor of a date change. It's like, 'Please, b***h, I've had my date secured since February 19 and I got engaged February 14 of last year!'"

"Don't worry about it: It's all good and when it happens you'll know!" she added.

However, Katy admitted that she's "so happy that people are excited" about their wedding.

Then Katy seemed to throw shade at every other man she's ever dated as she gushed about Orlando.

"I've...got[ten] to experience, finally, a guy that's very kind and that supports women and champions women," Katy said of the Lord of the Rings star. "And so once I've been able to actually experience that in my own life, I believe that great men out there exist!"

When Katy and Orlando do marry, it'll be the second time for both of them. He was previously wed to actress Miranda Kerr, while she was married to comedian Russell Brand.



