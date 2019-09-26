Katy Perry on why she'll never have her own booze brand: "I want to be part of a higher consciousness of humanity"

ABC News

If you're a Katy Perry fan, you know she's into healthy food and healthy practices like meditation. You may even know that she and her fiance Orlando Bloom have invested in Bragg, a health food company that's famous for its apple cider vinegar. Now, Katy's opening up about why she's chosen to throw her support behind that product, rather than the usual celebrity beverage: booze.

In an interview with WholeFoods magazine, she explains, "A lot of my peers are doing liquor, as far as food and beverage goes. I've been approached by that category so many times. [But] I'm like, 'I can't be a part of that desensitization of humanity.'"

"I want to be a part of the higher consciousness of humanity," she adds. "I want to raise vibrations, I do not want to lower them."

As for the apple cider vinegar thing, Katy says it's been used for various ailments since 400 B.C. She uses it for her throat, for her immune system, for her stomach -- she even puts it in her hair. In fact, she says she and her fiance Orlando Bloom bonded over it on their first real date.

"I brought my water, he had a water in the car," she recalls. "And we both had apple cider vinegar in our waters -- 'cause it's a little cloudy when you put it in there -- and we both kind of looked at each other...it was like 'Whaaaat?'"

But Katy says Orlando's even more strict than she is when it comes to eating healthy. If she eats an In-N-Out burger, for example, she admits, "He will shame me. Like, he does not stand for it!"

In the interview, Katy goes into great detail about all the other remedies and supplements she's into...if you're interested.

