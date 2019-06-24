Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom celebrate Karlie Kloss' second wedding to Josh Kushner

Engaged couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attending a huge wedding blowout over the weekend, as Karlie Kloss married Josh Kushner -- brother of Ivanka Trump's husband Jared Kushner -- for the second time. The two originally tied the knot in October in New York state. This time, they threw a huge party at Brush Creek Ranch in Wyoming.

Orlando posted a photo on Instagram of himself in full cowboy gear, gazing lovingly into Katy's eyes. He captioned it, "wonderful weekend of being loved and celebrating love, congrats to a beautiful union @karliekloss @joshuakushner."

CNN Style host Derek Blasberg posted photos and videos of the weekend on his Instagram story, including a shot of himself and his "best friend" Karlie posing with Orlando and Katy. There were several videos of himself, Karlie, Orlando and Katy all going for a horseback ride.

In one video, Orlando seems to be in the distance answering nature's call, as Katy sings, "Home, home on the range/where the cowboys pee on the range."

On her Instagram story, Karlie dubbed the event, "Wild West Weekend."

Incidentally, Karlie and Taylor Swift are -- we think -- still good friends, but if she was at the wedding, she was camera shy. But at least we know that if Taylor was there, there wasn't any awkwardness between her and Katy, now that they've kissed and made up.