Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Share Their Engagement Party Pics!

While I had a terrible reaction to Katy Perry’s Katy Kat Mascara (itchy, puffy red eye lids…glamorous) over the weekend, Katy & Orlando Bloom shared some pics from their engagement party!

Yep, they’re sharing photos!

Last year Orlando Bloom proposed to the singer and American Idol judge. Katy celebrated the anniversary by posting pictures from her engagement party with the caption, “One year ago I said yes to a life of love and evolution… and never a dull moment.”

Orlando then commented on Katy’s post saying, “We don’t do dull doe.” The pictures feature Katy’s friends and family surrounded by a flower wall and candles.

Katy, wearing a pink Prada dress was accompanied by Bloom who was seen wearing a black suit. Partygoers wore hoodies with the letters “OK” blinged-out signifying the couple’s initials.