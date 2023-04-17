Katy Perry Performing At King Charles Coronation?

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli will ring in the new King.

They’ll perform on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7th.

The BBC Studios Productions-organized event will also feature pop group Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench, and is set to take place on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7, one day after King Charles and Queen Camilla are crowned at Westminster Abbey. The Coronation Choir, which brings together singers from the Portishead RNLI sea shanty choir, farmers, cab drivers and reggae groups, will also deliver a special performance.

(Billboard)