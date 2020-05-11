Katy Perry posts her sonogram, explains why she's not postponing new album

ABC

On American Idol Sunday night, Katy Perry told the audience that the baby girl she's expecting kicks when the contestants' performances are good. But that's not all she's been doing.

On Monday, Katy posted a video of a recent sonogram in which you can hear the technician point out the baby's hand, and then mention that the baby's middle finger is raised. It's something she's joked about in numerous interviews, but this is the first time we've seen it.

"When your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb you know you’re in for it," Katy captioned the video, adding, "#happymothersdaytome."

In other Katy Perry news, over the weekend, she performed on SHEIN Together, a fundraising livestream to benefit the COVID-19 Fund for the World Heath Organization. In addition to performing hits like "Roar" and "Firework," Katy also talked about what music she's been listening to.

"I've been listening to my record, that I haven't yet put out," Katy said. "I'm excited! No one's putting out music and I'm like, 'Well, I'm gonna have a baby so I gotta put out some music!' When I have a child, it's like, I'm gonna go into a whole 'nother round of my own personal quarantine -- so I don't wanna sit on this music for another year!"

Katy also said she's been listening to Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and Halsey's new single with Marshmello, "Be Kind." Katy's own new single "Daisies" will arrive this Friday, and this weekend she'll perform on the American Idol finale.

