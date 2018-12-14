Katy Perry Reveals Return Date for ‘American Idol’

The three judges for ABC’s American Idol have revealed when the show will be returning for its second season. The announcement was made with a video featuring judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. the show will be returning on March 3rd, 2019. On her Twitter feed, Perry went further with her admiration for those trying out for the show. “When we started Idol last year, @LukeBryanOnline, @LionelRichie, and I wondered if there were any [diamonds] left in the rough. We continue to be blown away with the talent.” Ryan Seacrest will also be back as the host of the show. Additionally, Bobby Bones is making a comeback as the in-house mentor. Can the show have another solid season?