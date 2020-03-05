Katy Perry reveals she and Orlando Bloom are expecting first child in 'Never Worn White' music video

Katy Perry/YouTube

Katy Perry/YouTubeAfter sparking pregnancy rumors with a buzz-worthy promo of her new single "Never Worn White" on Wednesday, in which she is seemingly cradling a baby bump, Katy Perry confirmed in her new music video on Thursday that she truly is expecting her first child with soon to be husband Orlando Bloom.

At the stroke of midnight, the American Idol judge released the music video for "Never Worn White," a dreamy tune that's the perfect lead up to her upcoming wedding.

While Perry demonstrates her powerhouse vocals in the emotionally raw ballad, what truly stole the show arrived right at the end of the hyper-romantic music video.

The video ends with Katy standing to the side and lovingly embracing a healthy baby bump.

While the mom to be doesn't sing about her pregnancy, she chooses to focus solely on declaring her unconditional love to her future husband.

"Never Worn White" opens to a gentle string version of Felix Mendelssohn's "Wedding March," as a vulnerable Perry, dressed in white, stands against a pink backdrop with a romantic evening sky behind her.

"I've stood on the/edge/of love/ But never/took the leap/ And you took my/armor off/ And did it delicately," she sings before revealing that she's actually scared to walk down the aisle, because she's "Never Worn White."

However, the intimate song reveals that her love of Orlando makes her "really wanna try" because he is the man of her dreams and her mother's prayers.

While the baby is Katy's first, it will be Bloom's second child. He shares nine-year-old Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Perry and Bloom are rumored to be heading to Japan later this year for a low-key and intimate wedding ceremony. The two became engaged on Valentine's Day 2019.

