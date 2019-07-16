Katy Perry says her detox regimen includes fruit, apple cider vinegar and "a lot of enemas"

While appearing on Australia's Smallzy's Surgery podcast, Katy was asked about a previous comment she made about her plans to detox. Her answer was TMI, to put it bluntly.

“I’m kind of into those type of things, like health and healing places and self-betterment places," she told Smallzy. "Especially as you get older and you have longer hangovers, you realize, 'Oh, the cells in my body are dying!' So I did this thing called Panca Karma...it’s basically Ayurvedic eating and cleansing; you do lots of, uh, enemas.”

Asked if doing that made her feel better, she replied, "You definitely feel more energy, it basically like gets all the crap out of you, every pun intended. There are ancient ways to heal yourself besides just taking a pill, which is something I always love to investigate."

Katy then explained that her fiance Orlando Bloom is also "very all about that kind of new age way of living."

"For instance, today, we're actually on a little bit of a health kick because we ate so many croissants when we were on vacation," she laughs. "So today, I'm eating fruit and apple cider vinegar and later I may have a vegan meal later."

She laughed, "And then probably tomorrow, I'll have an In-N-Out burger."

But Katy made sure to underscore the fact that, despite her health kick, she does allow herself to indulge in when she's on vacation.

"If you're gonna go to Italy, have some pasta!" she said. "If you're gonna go to France, have a croissant! Put some butter on it, and put those delicious strawberry jams that they make on your freakin' croissant and shove it in your mouth!"

