Katy Perry says quarantine has brought "necessary balance" as she prepares for motherhood

ABC/Stewart CookShe may have dressed as a giant hand sanitizer bottle for the at-home recording of American Idol Sunday, but Katy Perry has actually been feeling pretty grounded since being in quarantine.

The singer, who’s pregnant with her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, tells Entertainment Tonight via Zoom, "This time has brought in a lot of balance, probably necessary balance.”

She adds, “It's actually good for me to prep this kind of mindset, because even after quarantine is done and everyone goes out and celebrates, I'll be probably still at home."

Katy says she feels the quarantine has brought her closer to her family.

"I have found a lot of ways to be incredibly grateful and to bond with my family on a deeper level than I ever have," she says. "Rather than just a vacation or a holiday, there's a new foundation that is being laid within families, between partners. I just think people that are quarantined together will never forget this time."

Katy is reportedly due to give birth to a baby girl sometime this summer.

