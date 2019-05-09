Katy Perry shows off her "bold, kooky and funny" new shoe collection tonight on QVC

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Katy Perry Collections

You can usually find Katy Perry on your TV judging American Idol on ABC. But tonight at 10 p.m. ET, she'll be on QVC, showing off the new spring styles in her Katy Perry Collections line of footwear. Katy likes to describe her shoes as "conversation starters" -- so she makes sure they're full of personality.

"I personally think they're pretty unique and it takes, y'know, a bold individual -- or someone that just wants to be bold for that day -- to wear the shoes," Katy tells ABC Radio. "We do have classic styles but I like to err on the side of personality pieces. So, it's like kooky, funny, lots of humor, lots of pop culture in the shoes."

Katy says her favorites styles are "all of the stuff that feels like it came straight out of a picnic basket" -- such as the styles that look like cheeseburgers, watermelon and more.

"There's a whole meal if you want, basically, in my shoes," she laughs.

As for appearing on QVC, Katy loves it. "I was on it once before and that was so fun and it was amazing to be able to connect with the people that were buying the shoes on the phone and hear their stories," she tells ABC Radio.

Tonight, Katy will be joined by her longtime stylist and collaborator Johnny Wujek -- "he's behind the candy cane bra and all [my] costumes," she says -- as well as a live audience.

"It's gonna be full of, I think, maybe, my fans -- which is gonna be so fun!" she says. "I mean, it may not be a typical QVC show: It just may be like a variety slapstick show!"

After snapping up some shoes tonight from QVC, tune in Sunday night to catch Katy on ABC's American Idol.

