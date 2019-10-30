Katy Perry sued over 2016 Hillary Halloween pic

ABC/Image Group LAKaty Perry is the latest star to be sued for posting a photo of herself on her Instagram feed.

E! Online reports that back in 2016, Katy posted a photo of herself dressed in a Hillary Clinton Halloween costume. Now, the photo agency that owns the rights to that particular image is suing her for more than $150,000.

As E! reports, the agency, Backgrid, filed the lawsuit on Tuesday. It claims that they’d been in contact with Katy’s camp since 2017 about the alleged infringement, but so far, no payment had been made.

In the picture, Katy is Hillary, a friend is dressed as President Bill Clinton and Orlando Bloom, to whom the singer is now engaged, is dressed as President Donald Trump. She posted it on October 29, 2016 with the caption “BILL & HILL 4EVA.” As of Wednesday morning, it was still on her feed.

The likes of Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Gigi Hadid have all been sued recently for posting photos of themselves taken by paparazzi on their Instagram feeds. According to E!, Ariana and Justin settled with the rights holders, while Gigi’s case was dismissed.