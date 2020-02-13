Katy Perry supports self-care, decries "the access trolls have to our heads" these days

People magazine reports that while speaking to reporters about the new season of American Idol, Katy said, "The crazy thing about now versus ten years ago [is] the access that the trolls have to our heads. You have to be mentally prepared for this time more than anything. You can look put together and beautiful and be crumbling on the inside."

So how does Katy deal with it? She advised, "I believe in therapy, I believe in meditation, I believe in self-care, I believe in taking stillness of my time." Also, taking stock of yourself is important.

"Something someone told me that changed my life is that nobody can ever make you believe something about yourself that you don’t already believe about yourself,” she explained. "So if someone says you’re ‘a fat, ugly b***h’ and it affects you, do you think about yourself that way? So get to the bottom of that.”

Katy also says it's important that everyone has "a great support system" -- either family, friends or both.

“Create a team of people that play both devil’s advocate and that are also supportive,” Katy advised.

American Idol's third season on ABC begins this Sunday night with Katy and fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.