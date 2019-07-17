Katy Perry tells her side of the Taylor Swift reconciliation story: "I can trust her and she can trust me"

TAS Rights Management

When Taylor Swift released her video for "You Need to Calm Down," which featured her and Katy Perry embracing, she gave a few interviews in which she explained how the two buried the hatchet after years of enmity. Now, it's Katy's turn to tell the story from her perspective.

Calling into Australia's Kyle and Jackie O Show, Katy explained the beginnings of the reconciliation, when she sent Taylor a literal olive branch before Taylor started her Reputation tour.

"I just thought she was about to embark on something new and big and needed the support," Katy said. "I realized how much we have in common and maybe there’s only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations and understand where we’re coming from and that we should celebrate our commonality."

After that, Katy said, she saw Taylor at various Oscar parties, which Taylor was attended with her boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn. Katy then made the first move.

"I just went up to her and I was like, ‘Hey, you know, it’s been a long time, and I think we’ve grown up a little bit, and I just wanted to say I’m sorry and that I’m really here for you and that I love you and I hope that we can be friends in the future,'" Katy recalled.

After that, they started texting, and eventually, Taylor invited Katy over to her house to discuss her video idea.

"I said the only way I'm coming to your house is if I can hold your new cat," laughs Katy, adding. "She made me some cookies."

Now, Katy says, she and Taylor are good.

"It's amazing that we've had this opportunity to change," she says. "And I hope other people can learn from it, too.

