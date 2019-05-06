Katy Perry to appear live on QVC May 9

The star will appear live on the channel May 9 from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, as part of the channel's Day of Stars lineup. There will be a live audience during her appearance, and as she tweeted, "I can't promise to NOT give you a makeover."

On Thursday, Katy will also participate in a Facebook livestream ahead of the QVC appearance starting at 8 p.m. ET, which will allow fans to shop the spring collection with her.

You can take a look at some of the new styles in the spring collection now by visiting KP Collections' social pages.

