GeekWire.com has confirmed that Katy will be the headline act August 20 for Amazon's annual employee celebration event at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. Amazon currently has more than 45,000 employees in the Emerald City.

The concert will also be a celebration of the company's big Prime Day event earlier this month, during which a record 175 million items were sold. Coincidentally, Katy's enemy-turned-friend Taylor Swift was the headline act for Amazon's Prime Day concert this year.

