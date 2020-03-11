Katy Perry was "really excited" to be a pregnant bride before coronavirus postponement

ABC/Stewart Cook

ABC/Stewart CookKaty Perry was all set to be a pregnant bride before COVID-19 coronavirus reportedly derailed her plans for a destination wedding to Orlando Bloom.

People magazine reports that the singer was “actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant,” but the planned ceremony in Japan is “definitely postponed.”

“She thought it would be funny and cute to be in her wedding dress with a baby bump,” a source close to the couple tells People. “All her friends were joking that it was so her luck because they’ve been totally ready to start a family for a while now.”

The source adds that while Katy and Orlando are “a little disappointed” by the change of plans, they’re just going to “enjoy their time together” before their child is born this summer.

“They’re going to pick up on wedding planning again after the baby arrives,” the insider says.

The couple has reportedly put their wedding venue on hold and asked guests to cancel their flights.

