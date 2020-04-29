Katy Perry weighs satisfying pregnancy cravings vs. "risking my life"

ABC NewsBeing quarantined is bad enough, but staying home while pregnant presents its own set of challenges. Just ask Katy Perry.

Appearing on ABC's Good Morning America Wednesday with fellow American Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, Katy -- wearing a onesie with pictures of her fiancé Orlando Bloom's face all over it -- discussed the difficulty of getting those items she's been craving at a time when you're not supposed to leave your house.

"Usually in the past you've heard stories of [a] pregnant woman craving something and the husband or fiancé goes and rushes to the grocery store at two in the morning," Katy explained. "There's no, like, rushing to the grocery store!"

She laughed, "It's like, "Do you really want that watermelon, do you really need that orange, do you really need that pickle? Or do you wanna, like, risk your life for a pickle?"

At least Katy has something to do to take her mind off her cravings. She, Luke and Lionel are judging American Idol remotely from their homes as contestants perform from their homes. This weekend, we'll find out which 10 contestants have been eliminated from the competition, and who's made the top 10.

American Idol airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.