Katy Perry Will Give You All The Friday Feels In This Video By Bill Adams | Aug 3, 2018 @ 7:00 AM A little girl in Adelaide, Australia wasn't able to make it to Katy Perry's concert because she's battling a brain tumor…so, Katy took the show to her, performing a little private concert. Awesome. 🙂