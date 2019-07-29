Katy Perry's fiance Orlando Bloom says the couple is laying a "really grounded foundation"

ABC/Craig SjodinDon't ever let it be said that Katy Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom aren't on the same page.

A few weeks after Katy Perry told Australia's Kyle & Jackie O radio show that she and Orlando are "really doing the hard work and laying a beautiful foundation" for their relationship prior to tying the knot, Orlando said almost exactly the same thing over the weekend at the Television Critics Association press tour.

Us Weekly reports that when asked about wedding planning, Orlando told reporters that he and Katy "are doing all the work necessary to lay a really grounded foundation to our relationship.”

He added that that foundation is what allows them to keep their relationship going even though they need to spend a lot of time apart for work.

"To be honest, that’s part of the job, right?” he said. "You have to do the ground work together, create a feeling of trust and safety so that you can spend time apart and do everything that you need to do, and still feel tethered to that person, so that you can go on a journey together.”

While speaking to Kyle and Jackie O, Katy also pointed out that both she and Orlando have been married before, which is why neither of them wants to rush into anything. "It's not the same in your thirties," she noted.

Katy and Orlando got engaged on Valentine's Day. Katy was previously married to comedian Russell Brand, while Orlando was married to Miranda Kerr, with whom he shares a son, Flynn.

Orlando stars in the new Amazon Prime series Carnival Row, which debuts on August 30.

