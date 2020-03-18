Katy Perry's new album is impressive, features "world-class vocals," says Ryan Tedder

Rony Alwin

Katy Perry has hinted that this summer, in addition to her first child, she'll also be releasing the long-awaited follow-up to her 2017 album Witness. OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder is one of the many people who are working on the project with Katy, and he says so far, he's impressed by what he's heard.

Speaking to the U.K.'s Official Charts Company, Ryan says, "I was working with Katy two weeks ago. She’s in a really cool headspace. I’ve only cut one song with her but I’m in love with it. I hope it comes out."

“I haven’t heard much of the album but the writers doing it are two or three of the top writers in the world. I’ve worked with them on other stuff I have coming out for other artists," Ryan reveals. "She’s got a 'best of' team assembled and what I’ve heard I’ve been very impressed with."

Ryan also says the song he worked on with Katy is something very different for her, and doesn't sound like anything else she's put out. But as Ryan notes, her voice will ensure that it still sounds like Katy.

"Her voice sounds better than I’ve ever heard it," Ryan explains. "You forget how good a singer Katy Perry is. Katy is a world class vocalist and I don’t think she gets enough credit for that.”

It's not clear if Katy's most recent singles -- "Small Talk," "Never Really Over," "Harleys in Hawaii" and "Never Worn White" -- will be included on the album.

