Kavanaugh: 2nd Claim of Sexual Misconduct

A new allegation of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has been brought forward.
The New Yorker reports a woman named Deborah Ramirez says Kavanaugh exposed himself in front of her at a party when he was a student at Yale University.
Ramirez says the incident happened at a dorm room party while Kavanaugh said in a statement that the incident never happened.
Kavanaugh said in a statement that the second allegation is a “smear, plain and simple.”
And he will use a calendar from his time in high school as part of his defense against accusations of sexual assault.
A person working on the federal judge’s confirmation says the calendar show Kavanaugh was out of town much of that time the first accuser claims he assaulted her.

Meanwhile, porn star Stormy Daniel’s attorney is getting involved in the sexual vortex swirling around the latest U.S. Supreme Court nominee.

