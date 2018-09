According to reports, the woman who has accused SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh has accepted the request to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party 36 years ago.

The exact terms and timing of the hearing remain unclear as negotiations continue, say reports.

The post Kavanaugh accuser accepts request to testify before Senate Committee appeared first on 850 WFTL.