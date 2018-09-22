Kavanaugh accuser has until 2:30 p.m. to decide to testify

Late Friday, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley agreed to allow the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault more time to decide whether to testify before Congress.

Judge Kavanaugh I just granted another extension to Dr Ford to decide if she wants to proceed w the statement she made last week to testify to the senate She shld decide so we can move on I want to hear her. I hope u understand. It’s not my normal approach to b indecisive — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 22, 2018

The Senate Judiciary Committee has given Ford’s attorneys a deadline of 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday to respond with their decision.

The decision comes after Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyer told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, that she “would be prepared to testify next week,” as long as senators offer “terms that are fair and which ensure her safety,” according to an email obtained by the New York Times.

The committee earlier Friday had set a deadline of 5 p.m. ET for Ford to decide, later extending that to 10 p.m., In response, Debra Katz, who is representing Ford, wrote in a letter to the committee that its “cavalier treatment of a sexual assault survivor who has been doing her best to cooperate with the Committee is completely inappropriate.”

The panel has proposed holding a hearing next Wednesday in which it would hear testimony from both Kavanaugh and Ford, according to reports.

Kavanaugh has adamantly denied the allegations.

