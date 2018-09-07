Kavanaugh Emails Released Were Already Cleared

The confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh continues today after yesterday’s drama-filled session.
New Jersey Senator Cory Booker decided to release “confidential material” despite breaking Senate rules to do so.
However, the documents Booker made public were cleared for release the night before and he was notified of the clearance.
The whole charade sparked confusion on Capitol Hill.


In fact, the Booker document dump backfired big time and proved Kavanaugh rejected racial profiling after 9-11.
The “racial profiling” emails were part of a chain that were exchanged after 9-11.
“I read through this email chain; there’s nothing damning here. In fact,if anything, it upholds the very fact that Judge Kavanaugh is ‘race-neutral,’ to use his words.” according to one analyst.

