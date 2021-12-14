Keanu Reeves explains ‘Sad Keanu’ meme to Stephen Colbert

Recently, Keanu Reeves stopped by to talk to Stephen Colbert about his new movie Matrix 4 and about the infamous ‘sad Keanu’ meme on the internet.
The meme shows a supposedly sad ‘Keanu’ eating a sandwich on a bench alone.
Keanu said, “I’m just eating a sandwich, man!”
He continued, “I was thinking. I had some stuff going on. I was hungry!”
What has been your favorite movie from Keanu Reeves?
