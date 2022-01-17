Keanu Reeves Favorite Song? Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart”

During Keanu Reeves’ appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s last week (January 13), The Matrix star answered several questions to “penetrate the soul.”

When asked which song he could listen to for the rest of his life, after minutes of thought, Reeves answered, “Love Will Tear Us Apart” by Joy Division.

Other favorites of Reeves included, the 1970s thriller Rollerball starring James Caan and that his favorite sandwich filling is crunchy peanut butter and honey.

What song could you listen to for the rest of your life?