Keanu Reeves confirmed that he’s had conversations with Marvel Head Kevin Feige about future involvement in the MCU.
He said they have not found a character for him to play yet.
He described Feige as a cool cat.
Keanu didn’t rule anything out so it appears there is always a possibility.
What character in the MCU do you think would be a good fit for Keanu Reeves? What is your favorite Keanu role?
Beth
By Beth |
Keanu Reeves Has Met With Marvel About Joining the MCU
Keanu Reeves confirmed that he’s had conversations with Marvel Head Kevin Feige about future involvement in the MCU.