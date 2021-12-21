Keanu Reeves Has Met With Marvel About Joining the MCU

Keanu Reeves confirmed that he’s had conversations with Marvel Head Kevin Feige about future involvement in the MCU.

He said they have not found a character for him to play yet.

He described Feige as a cool cat.

Keanu didn’t rule anything out so it appears there is always a possibility.

What character in the MCU do you think would be a good fit for Keanu Reeves? What is your favorite Keanu role?