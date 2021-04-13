Keanu Reeves to Join Star Wars Family

Keanu Reeves may be joining the Star Wars universe. Reports indicate Reeves is set to star as King Valar in a new project coming to Disney+. Reeves’ character will be introduced in an animated series coming Disney+ in 2023. Reeves will voice the character in the animated series and later play the character in a trilogy. The storyline will take place three-thousand years before ‘The Phantom Menace.’ Creators say the animation for the series is unlike anything audiences will have seen before. Are you a Star Wars nerd?