Keanu Reeves Voicing Character for Toy Story 4

Toy Story actor Tim Allen tells The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that Keanu Reeves has a part in the long-awaited Toy Story 4.

Allen teased fans of the movie and Reeves by saying: “Keanu Reeves has got a great part.” The comedic sitcom star that plays the role of Buzz Lightyear hints that Keanu has an action hero edge to him.

You’ll still be waiting a while to see what kind of role the John Wick actor will have amongst the world of Toy Story. The movie doesn’t come out until next June.

Which Toy Story movie was your favorite and why?