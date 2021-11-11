Keebler Introduces New Limited-Edition Gingerbread Fudge Stripes Cookies

Keebler is gearing up for the holidays with a new treat!

The brand has introduced its Limited-Edition Gingerbread Stripe cookies!

The cookies feature a gingerbread cookie with vanilla fudge stripes.

You can find Keebler’s Gingerbread Fudge Stripe cookies in stores nationwide for $3.99.

What is your favorite holiday flavor? Have you ever built a gingerbread house?