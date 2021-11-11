Keebler is gearing up for the holidays with a new treat!
The brand has introduced its Limited-Edition Gingerbread Stripe cookies!
The cookies feature a gingerbread cookie with vanilla fudge stripes.
You can find Keebler’s Gingerbread Fudge Stripe cookies in stores nationwide for $3.99.
What is your favorite holiday flavor? Have you ever built a gingerbread house?
Beth
By Beth |
Keebler Introduces New Limited-Edition Gingerbread Fudge Stripes Cookies
Keebler is gearing up for the holidays with a new treat!