Fans absolutely loved A Quiet Place and now it looks like the sequel to the hit horror movie is starting to take shape.

According to reports, the sequel will begin filming in upstate New York this summer, which coincides with the release date of May 15, 2020.

The star of the film John Krasinski has been working on the script since last fall, but details on the sequel are still under wraps.

Are you excited for a sequel to A Quiet Place? Do you think that a sequel is necessary?