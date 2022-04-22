“Keep Yourself Alive” by working out with Queen’s new Apple Fitness+ Playlist

Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

If you need motivational anthems to keep you pumping iron at the gym, Queen will, Queen will rock you — thanks to Apple+ Fitness.

The Apple+ Fitness app has just debuted a Queen playlist specifically designed to make you yell “Don’t Stop Me Now!” while you’re doing the Fandago with free weights, the treadmill, the bike or workout machines. The playlist will “lift your spirits and deliver that extra shot of energy for whatever your goal might be,” according to Apple.

In addition to the inevitable “We Will Rock You,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Are the Champions,” the playlist also includes hits and classic cuts like “I Want It All,” “Keep Yourself Alive,” “Tie Your Mother Down,” “Hammer to Fall,” “Death on Two Legs,” “Killer Queen,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “You’re My Best Friend,” “Stone Cold Crazy,” “Radio Gaga,” “Headlong,” “Fat Bottomed Girls,” “I Want to Break Free,” “Now I’m Here” and more.

You can check out a video on the Apple Fitness+ website showing a snippet of a Queen-soundtracked workout. There are also playlists from ABBA and Korean boy band BTS, if you feel like dancing.

