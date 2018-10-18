Keira Knightley and Kristen Bell BASH Disney Movies?!

Oh for Pete’s sake! You have to be kidding me! Can we just slow the roll on “right and wrong” messages in classic sweet fairy tales?! We’ve been watching them for a zillion years and I can tell you – I have never taken advice from a cartoon Princess. I enjoyed the movie and moved on.

Keira Knightly was on Ellen the other day telling her that she doesn’t let her 3-year old daughter watch “The Little Mermaid” because she gives up her voice for a man or “Cinderella” because she “waits around for a rich guy to rescue her. Don’t! Rescue yourself. Obviously!”

Then today we hear Kristen Bell has an issue with Snow White and believes the classic fairy tale sends out the wrong message to kids. She says that the story undermines what she teaches her daughters about stranger danger.

“Don’t you think that it’s weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission? Because you can’t kiss someone if they’re sleeping,” Bell says sh e asks her daughters in regards to the story.

During the interview, which is in Parents magazine, Bell revealed that she’s writing a children’s book of her own and says the book “Grumpy Monkey” really helped her family.

GIVE ME A BREAK!