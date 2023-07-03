Keith Emerson’s career being celebrated with 20-CD box set

Spirit of Unicorn Music

Keith Emerson’s career is being celebrated with a brand new box set titled Variations, set to drop October 13.

The family of the late Emerson, Lake & Palmer keyboardist was directly involved in curating the set, which will be made up of 20 CDs, covering the prog rocker’s entire career. The set, housed in a special 10×10-inch box, is broken down into five parts: The Early Years/The Bands — covering both ELP and The Nice — The Solo Albums, The Soundtracks, Collaborations and Live Performances.

“It is with great excitement that we can share all of Dad’s great work, expanding throughout his long career,” Emerson’s son Aaron shares. “I hope it gives you as much joy as it has done for all of us.”

Among the live performances featured in the set is the Keith Emerson Trio‘s previously unreleased 2004 concert at BB Kings in New York City.

The set also includes a 48-page book with never-before-seen photos as well as sleeve notes written by Jerry Ewing, editor of PROG magazine.

Variations is available for preorder now.

