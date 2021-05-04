Keith Richards, Bonnie Raitt among stars featured on tribute album for ex-NRBQ member Joey Spampinato

True North Records

Keith Richards, Bonnnie Raitt and Los Lobos are among the well-known musicians who have lent their talents to a benefit album saluting founding NRBQ singer/bassist Joey Spampinato, who’s currently battling cancer.

A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato will be released on June 25. It features renditions of 14 songs written or co-written by Spampinato, most of which originally were recorded by NRBQ. Proceeds raised will help Joey defray the cost of his medical bills.

Richards is featured on a cover of the 1989 NRBQ song “Like a Locomotive,” along with Ben Harper, longtime Tom Petty keyboardist Benmont Tench, famed harmonica player Charlie Musselwhite, bassist/producer Don Was and late session drummer Don Heffington.

Raitt teamed up with NRBQ for a version of the band’s 1979 tune “Green Lights,” while Los Lobos recorded a rendition of NRBQ’s 1987 song “Every Boy, Every Girl.”

Other artists featured on the album include R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck‘s side band The Minus Five, ex-NRBQ guitarist Al Anderson, singer/songwriter Steve Forbert, magician duo Penn and Teller, and guitar great Chris Spedding. The final track, “First Crush,” features Spampinato and his wife, Kami Lyle.

Joey played with NRBQ from 1967 until 2008. In recent years, he toured with his brother Johnny as The Spampinato Brothers. Johnny played guitar with NRBQ from 1994 until 2008.

Richards is a longtime NRBQ fan who hired Joey to play bass in the house band for Chuck Berry‘s 60th birthday concerts in St. Louis in 1986. The shows were filmed for the 1987 documentary Hail! Hail! Rock ‘n’ Roll.

You can pre-order A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato now at TrueNorthRecords.com.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

Al Anderson — “You Can’t Hide”

Los Lobos — “Every Boy, Every Girl”

Deer Tick — “That I Get Back Home”

Ben Harper with Keith Richards, Charlie Musselwhite, Benmont Tench, Don Was & Don Heffington — “Like a Locomotive”

Peter Case — “Don’t Knock at My Door”

She & Him — “How Can I Make You Love Me”

The Minus 5 — “Don’t She Look Good”

Steve Forbert — “Beverly”

Buddy Miller & Jim Lauderdale — “How Will I Know”

Bonnie Raitt & NRBQ — “Green Lights”

Robbie Fulks — “Chores”

Penn and Teller — “Plenty of Somethin'”

The Nils & Chris Spedding — “That’s Alright”

Kami Lyle with Joey Spampinato — “First Crush”

