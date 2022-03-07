Keith Richards-headlined Love Rocks NYC! benefit now also will be livestreamed; Ben Harper added to lineup

Courtesy of God’s Love We Deliver

Some new details have been announced regarding the sixth annual edition of the star-studded Love Rocks NYC! benefit concert, which is being headlined by Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and takes place this Thursday, March 10, at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

In addition to being a ticketed in-person event, the show also will now be available to view as a livestream. You’ll be able to access a link to watch the event for free by signing up at LoveRocksNYC.com, where you’ll also be encouraged to contribute funds to the charity, which is offering a special “$20 = 2 Meals” donation option.

The Love Rocks NYC! concert raises money for the God’s Love We Deliver charity, which provides nutritious meals to seriously ill people in the New York City area who have difficulty leaving their homes.

In other news, singer/songwriter Ben Harper has joined the show’s lineup. As previously reported, Richards will be reuniting with his solo group The X-Pensive Winos to headline the event, while the bill also features Melissa Etheridge, Mavis Staples, ex-Allman Brothers Band singer/guitarist Warren Haynes, Hozier, Jimmy Vivino and many more.

The show will be co-hosted by Mario Cantone, Gina Gershon, Kiefer Sutherland, Steve Schirripa and Michelle Buteau.

The event’s house band will be led by longtime CBS Orchestra bassist Will Lee, and will include former Bob Dylan and Levon Helm touring guitarist Larry Campbell, Eric Clapton touring drummer Steve Gadd, and Fleetwood Mac touring keyboardist Ricky Peterson.

You can find out more information about the concert at LoveRocksNYC.com and GLWD.org.

