Keith Richards, John Mellencamp & more featured in new releases documenting 2017 Merle Haggard tribute

The Rolling Stones‘ Keith Richards, John Mellencamp, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons and Lynyrd Skynyrd are among the many artists featured on a new live album and concert video capturing a star-packed 2017 tribute to the late Merle Haggard that took place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on what would’ve been the country legend’s 80th birthday.

Sing Me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard is available now as a two-CD set and as a double-CD/DVD collection. The show — which took place on April 6, 2017, on the one-year anniversary of Merle’s death — was organized by Haggard’s family, his friend Willie Nelson and the production company Blackbird Presents.

The lineup also featured ex-Allman Brothers Band member Warren Haynes, Sheryl Crow, Staind‘s Aaron Lewis and a bevy of country stars, including Nelson, Alabama, Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams Jr., Tanya Tucker, Toby Keith, Dierks Bentley, Kacey Musgraves, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert and Ronnie Dunn.

Richards delivered a powerful rendition of “Sing Me Back Home,” and the event also included an ensemble performance of Haggard’s signature song “Okie from Muskogee.”

By Matt Friedlander and Carena Liptak

