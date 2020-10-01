Keith Richards' 'Live at the Hollywood Palladium' solo album to be reissued as a deluxe box set

BMG

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards will reissue his 1991 concert album Live at the Hollywood Palladium as an expanded limited-edition box set on November 13.

The album documents a December 15, 1988, show that Richards played with his backing band The X-Pensive Winos at the Los Angeles venue during a brief tour in support of his debut solo album, Talk Is Cheap.

The album features renditions of most of Talk Is Cheap‘s songs, as well as performances a few Rolling Stones tunes, including “Happy” and “Connection.” The box set contains a remastered version of the album on CD and two vinyl LPs, plus a 10-inch vinyl disc boasting three previously unreleased songs from the 1988 concert — The Rolling Stones’ “Little T&A,” the Stones-covered Beatles tune “I Wanna Be Your Man,” and the Talk Is Cheap track “You Don’t Move Me.”

The box set also features a DVD of the Live at the Hollywood Palladium concert film; a 40-page hardback book boasting a new interview with Richards and an essay by rock journalist David Fricke; press photos; and a variety of replica memorabilia, including a tour T-shirt, a handwritten set list, VIP and backstage passes, a custom guitar pick and more.

The X-Pensive Winos featured the main musicians who helped Richards record Talk Is Cheap — drummer Steven Jordan, guitarist Waddy Wachtel, bassist Charley Drayton, keyboardist Ivan Neville, backing singer Sarah Dash, and longtime Rolling Stones touring saxophonist Bobby Keys.

The reissue, which you can pre-order now, also will be available as a standalone CD, a two-LP set, a limited-edition red-vinyl double-LP package, and in digital formats. The digital version will include the three bonus tracks.

Here’s the Live at the Hollywood Palladium track list:

“Take It So Hard”

“How I Wish”

“I Could Have Stood You Up”

“Too Rude”

“Make No Mistakes”

“Time Is on My Side”

“Big Enough”

“Whip It Up”

“Locked Away”

“Struggle”

“Happy”

“Connection”

“Rockawhile”

“I Wanna Be Your Man” (Box Set and Digital Only)

“Little T&A” (Box Set and Digital Only)

“You Don’t Move Me” (Box Set and Digital Only)

By Matt Friedlander

