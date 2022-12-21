Keith Richards & Patti Hansen recreate wedding photo kiss on 39th anniversary

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Keith Richards and his wife, Patti Hansen, celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary on Sunday, which also happened to be the Rolling Stones guitarist’s 79th birthday. The couple’s daughter Theodora shared a photo from the celebration, revealing a picture of the couple recreating a kiss from their big day, with Patti actually donning her wedding dress.

“A jubilee happened yesterday 🎂💋🍯🇦🇷💕🪩 My parents had a party where we celebrated my dad being another year older and that my parents have been married for 39 years (really it’s 43yrs of togetherness but we’ll go off the legitimacy of their 1983 Cabo wedding ),” she writes on Instagram. “I am so proud of this family. We’ve been through a lot but the love is so strong and powerful that it carries us forever forward on a cloud of compassion and courage. I love you mom and dad. You guys are my inspiration.”

Keith also marked the occasion, sharing a picture from their wedding day, writing, “Happy Anniversary, Patricia❤️. Love, Keith.”

