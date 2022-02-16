Keith Richards reuniting with solo band The X-Pensive Winos to perform at 2022 Love Rocks NYC! benefit

Courtesy of God’s Love We Deliver

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards will headline the sixth annual edition of the star-studded Love Rocks NYC! benefit concert, which will take place March 10 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

The show will feature Richards reuniting with his solo band The X-Pensive Winos. The lineup also includes Melissa Etheridge, Mavis Staples, ex-Allman Brothers Band singer/guitarist Warren Haynes, Hozier and many more.

The Love Rocks NYC! concert raises money for the God’s Love We Deliver charity, which provides nutritious meals to seriously ill people in the New York City area.

The show will be co-hosted by comedian Mario Cantone and actors Gina Gershon, Kiefer Sutherland, Steve Schirripa and Michelle Buteau.

The event’s house band will be led by longtime CBS Orchestra bassist Will Lee, and will include one-time Bob Dylan and Levon Helm touring guitarist Larry Campbell, Eric Clapton touring drummer Steve Gadd and Fleetwood Mac touring keyboardist Ricky Peterson.

You can sign up for more information about the concert at LoveRocksNYC.com and GLWD.org. The website also is offering a free encore stream of the 2021 Love Rocks NYC! show, which included performances from Jon Bon Jovi, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons, Haynes and many others. Those who watch the event are encouraged to donate money to God’s Love We Deliver.

Richards performance with The X-Pensive Winos at the benefit show takes place just eight days before the release of the 30th anniversary reissue of Keith’s 1992 solo album, Main Offender, which he mainly recorded with the members of the band.

The X-Pensive Winos feature acclaimed drummer/producer Steve Jordan — who became The Rolling Stones’ touring drummer in 2021 — guitarist Waddy Wachtel, bassist/keyboardist Charley Drayton and keyboardist Ivan Neville.

