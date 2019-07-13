Keith Urban To Open The New Colosseum At Caesars Palace

Keith Urban is going to christen the newly renovated Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The two shows will be on September 6th and 7th.

The dates are part of Urban’s Graffiti U World Tour.

The renovations at the Colosseum include a brand new sound and lighting system. Celine Dion recently finished her historic residency at the venue.

Other than good sound, what perks should all concert venues have?