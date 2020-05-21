Kellogg’s Gives Us A GREAT Cereal “Mashup”! Frosted Flakes & Froot Loops In The SAME Box!

Remember as a child being forced by your parents to pick a box of cereal at the supermarket? Well, you’re an adult now and you can buy what you want.

But in case the trauma of making that choice is still around, Kellogg’s has come to the rescue, blending two of their iconic brands together.

Simply called “Mashups,” you get Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops.

Because they’re still great, follow your nose to the store next month where you can find this new breakfast creation for a limited time.

Which were your favorite cereals as a kid? Which do you still eat today?

I still love this commercial! Probably our favorite food mashup?