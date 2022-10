No, we haven’t reached Halloween yet. Companies like Kellogg’s are just excited for the later month holidays NOW. In fact, Kellogg’s is releasing its take on egg nog. “Eggo Nog” is a 40-proof collaboration from Kellogg’s and Sugarlands Distilling Co. in Tennessee. If you want to try this combo of Eggo waffles and egg nog, head over to Sugarlands.com/EggoNog. Do you think this sounds like a good drink? Why or why wouldn’t you try this? Is it too soon to get ready for the holidays?

