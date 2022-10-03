Kellogg’s Unveils Nutty Buddy Cereal

Kellogg’s and Little Debbie are teaming up for a new Little Debbie Nutty Buddy Cereal.
The new Little Debbie Nutty Buddy Cereal features crunchy cereal pieces coated in fudge with a lightly roasted peanut butter flavor for the quintessential Nutty Buddy experience.
It is available at Walmart this month and at additional retailers nationwide in December.
